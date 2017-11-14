Green Point Wellness is a medical cannabis dispensary that started our licensing process in 2015. We received our approval in district 32, and our goal is to promote wellness, patient freedom, and customer service to those in Anne Arundel County, as well as the state of Maryland. Our staff will consist of informed, trained, and experienced members of the Cannabis industry, as we feel that information is one of the best services we can provide to patients in need. Our Philosophy Our founder believes in helping the community by offering alternative medicine to those who need it most, which will be the driving force behind our philosophy as a medical cannabis dispensary. We will provide the highest quality products, with variety to suit the specific ailments of each patient, as well as relevant information from our industry. Our community and our patients will receive the best service we can provide, as we set out to be Maryland’s #1 choice for Medical Cannabis.