Green Point Wellness is a medical cannabis dispensary that started our licensing process
in 2015. We received our approval in district 32, and our goal is to promote wellness,
patient freedom, and customer service to those in Anne Arundel County, as well as the
state of Maryland. Our staff will consist of informed, trained, and experienced members of
the Cannabis industry, as we feel that information is one of the best services we can
provide to patients in need.
Our Philosophy
Our founder believes in helping the community by offering alternative medicine to those
who need it most, which will be the driving force behind our philosophy as a medical
cannabis dispensary. We will provide the highest quality products, with variety to suit the
specific ailments of each patient, as well as relevant information from our industry. Our community and our patients will receive the best service we can provide, as we set out to
be Maryland’s #1 choice for Medical Cannabis.