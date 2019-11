A10-17-0000075-TEMP Green Remedy was formed in 2009 by local medical cannabis patients and caregivers. In 2012, we were granted a permit from the City of Richmond to operate and have been serving the medical cannabis patients of the area since. Our goal is to provide a safe and comfortable environment in which members can receive cannabis medication for predictable and effective therapeutic relief. We believe a balance of physical and emotional well-being is essential for the effective treatment of the medical issues facing Green Remedy members, and our staff has been trained-and our facility designed-with that purpose in mind. Our vision is for members to learn and heal by offering a wide range of medicine and services that supplements treatment plans recommended by their licensed physicians and to bring a comprehensive healing philosophy to members.