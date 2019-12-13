642 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 166
Show All 102
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
Friday Specials
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
Hot Donna 27.37% & MotorBreath #15 28.3% $30/60! Death Star 24.31% & Blueberry Cheesecake 22.88% $20/40! Cartridges 10% OFF!
Friday Specials
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
Hot Donna 27.37% & MotorBreath #15 28.3% $30/60! Death Star 24.31% & Blueberry Cheesecake 22.88% $20/40! Cartridges 10% OFF!
All Products
EWOK By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
18.44%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
20.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Death Star By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
24.31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
22.88%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MotorBreath #15 By Dutch Valley
from Dutch Valley Farms
28.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Cr*ck By Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Kush By Frontier
from Frontier Farms
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue X Gelato By Capital Cannabis
from Capital Cannabis
24.28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush By Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
21.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cookies By Marico Farms
from Unknown Brand
23.75%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banner By Spherop
from Spherop Farms
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb By Spherop
from Spherop Farms
20.67%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting By Walnut Rise
from Unknown Brand
24.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake By Walnut Rise
from Unknown Brand
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape OZ By Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.02%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper By Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.24%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies By Marico Farms
from Unknown Brand
2.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher By Ductch Valley
from Dutch Valley Farms
20.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue By Eugenius
from Eugenius
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lobotomy By Ganja Girl
from Unknown Brand
28.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Sap By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
22.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sloppy Box By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
23.39%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jesus OG By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
24.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Fruity Pebbles By The Cannabis Farm
from Unknown Brand
24.38%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trap Star By Shango
from Shango
25.48%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Trap Star
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Chronic Juice By Cannabis Nation
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake By Dank Bros
from Unknown Brand
28.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel By Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
25.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Quack By Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
20.2%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorge Lemons By Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
23.8%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Serious Blue By Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gotta Kookie By Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poison Berry By True Care Farms
from Unknown Brand
18.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OGKB 2.1 By Capital Cannabis
from Cannabis Capital
25.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderliner By Critical Green
from Unknown Brand
21.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Apple Kush By Old Gold Gardens
from Old Gold Gardens
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry By Juicy Jackson
from Unknown Brand
26.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Supreme Ruckus By R & D Northwest
from Unknown Brand
20.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moose Tracks By Old Gold Gardens
from Old Gold Gardens
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass By MariCo Farms
from Unknown Brand
20.94%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 17