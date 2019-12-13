**Open to those 21+ and OMMP medical patients 18+**

All of our listed prices include the 20% tax. OMMP cardholders's never pay tax!

We are purveyors of fine cannabis! We weigh all purchases in front of you! The only prepackaged flower we offer comes direct from the farm!

We have over 100 strains of flower on our shelf! Like us on Facebook to see our Daily Specials!

We strive to create a warm and welcoming environment for both those new to cannabis and experienced consumers. Our friendly and helpful staff is here to guide you through the many choices of cannabis products to help you find what meets your needs. We welcome all questions and believe that an informed consumer is the best kind!

Daily Purchase Limits for Rec:

28 grams of usable flower

5 grams of cannabinoid extracts or concentrates

72 ounces in liquid form

16 ounces in solid form (such as edibles and topicals)

4 immature plants

10 cannabis seeds

Daily Purchase Limits for OMMP:

24 ounces of usable flower,

16 ounces of a medical cannabinoid product in solid form,

72 ounces of a medical cannabinoid product in liquid form,

16 ounces of a cannabinoid concentrate,

5 grams of a cannabinoid extract,

4 immature marijuana plants,

50 seeds.