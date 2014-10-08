Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Come check us out @ greenroomoregon.com
Thank you for making us #1 in Corvallis!
To contact us for any reason please follow us on instagram @greenroomdispensary and Send us a Direct Message.
Thank you for visiting our menu!
Have a Blessed Day.