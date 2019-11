Welcome to GRC! We are Father & Daughter Caregivers with a great team that help us produce top notch Medical Cannabis and concentrates. We are very proud of the products we offer to our patients because we put our hearts into growing the absolute cleanest products. No chemicals or pesticides are used here. The products that we do not make in house are made by people and companies that we trust and that work just as hard as we do. Right now our store is located in our clean, freshly updated garage. When you visit us you will see our beautiful green warehouse out front that we grow in, and plan to add an addition onto in the near future with a store and a commercial kitchen. Your support will get us there!