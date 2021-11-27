108 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Green Rush Cannabis
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards accepted
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
Photos of Green Rush Cannabis
Show all photos