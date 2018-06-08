Jotge on September 5, 2019

Courtesy very positive, no matter how much you know they are quick to explain and learn with you . I think next of empathy that virtue that is supposedly makes us human but is really scarce ,they gar it plus and make you feel welcome and satisfied to be in thi wonderfull furnishing and open, uplifting atmosphere special tks to the guard Mr. Michae, he make you feel safe and wellcome Miss Elizabeth really knows what she talks and explain all concerns,it was a great experience for me, I love this clinic and it’s beautiful employees. Tks for a pain free life