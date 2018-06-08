Mazzambula
best hours...
4.9
10 reviews
Me encanta el lugar y el servicio! Gracias Manuel por recomendarme el edible de cbd me ayuda mucho con los dolores especialmente con los mentruales, encantada
Courtesy very positive, no matter how much you know they are quick to explain and learn with you . I think next of empathy that virtue that is supposedly makes us human but is really scarce ,they gar it plus and make you feel welcome and satisfied to be in thi wonderfull furnishing and open, uplifting atmosphere special tks to the guard Mr. Michae, he make you feel safe and wellcome Miss Elizabeth really knows what she talks and explain all concerns,it was a great experience for me, I love this clinic and it’s beautiful employees. Tks for a pain free life
Sevicio Exelente! Personal amigable. Los mejores precios! Recomendado 100% !!!
Buen servicio tremendo horarios y son bien servicial y amables
GreenSpirit always has special offers! In flowers, in edibles and concentrates. Thats the Spirit 👌🏻 Am very greatfull with the treatment
Great experience over all. Great service. Good prices. Good deals. The bud tender Elizabeth was great, really when above and beyond. Defenitely be coming back!! See you guys soon!!
Excellent
Awilda y Raul excelentes muy atentos serviciales con mucha paciencia, profesionalismo y amabilidad respondieron todas mis preguntas. Excelente servicio, motivan a que uno regrese!!! Exito
Este dispensario es una mierda aparte también el servicio sus empleados nada sirve y popcorn ese mira hablen claro eso es Shake amogollado no tienen tacto no saben como hacer nada la realidad dan un pésimo servio como por teléfono que en persona no vuelvo es una mierda no se merecen ni que vallan pacientes