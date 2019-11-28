Follow
Green Spirit Rx - Dorado
787 796 4779
46 products
Last updated:
Deals
2g of wax for $80 with tax
Choose two concentrates, crumble or shatter of 1g each for only $80.
*while supplies last*
All Products
CBD Isolate
from Viverian
___
THC
92%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Cookies n' Chem Shatter
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Purple Badlands Shatter
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cat Piss Shatter
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Dreamcatcher Crumble
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Wookies Cookies Shatter
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sitting Bull Crumble
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Pura Vida Shatter
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cackleberry Raw Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cookies n' Chem Raw Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Guard Dawg Shatter
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Bonfire OG Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Full Moon Fever Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Viverian Capsules Dia
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Viverian Capsules Noche
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Viverian Capsules Alivio
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Coco Leche Bites
from GSRX
4mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Heal Capsules CBD + Melatonin
from NextGen Pharma
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
GSRX Choco Almond (CBD)
from GSRX
5mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Strawberry Crunch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
El Yunque
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Mile High
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
incrEdibles Sour Strawberry Gummies +CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Affogato
from Incredible Edible
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
incrEdibles Sour Cherry
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
incrEdibles Peach
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
incrEdibles Green Apple
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
incrEdibles Watermelon
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Real Fruit Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Mango Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Orange Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Capsules Heal 1:1
from NextGen Pharma
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Capsules Heal 2:1
from NextGen Pharma
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Cherry Berry
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Sky Pilot
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Raindance
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Shuteye
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Bonfire OG
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Purple Badlands
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Wookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
