MckenzyPR on September 14, 2019

I Like the spot! Good facilities and very helpful staff. Kevin helped me a lot since it was the first time I visited a clinic.He took the time to explain all the details of buying and choosing the right cannabis for my condition. Kevin is a good Budtender.The only thing I find is the small selection of flowers in the clinic. Only 3 flowers and no Indica.Other than that prices and service are good. At least for me. May