Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Buen servicio siempre que voy y el personal súper amable.
Cheffosso
on June 19, 2019
Amazing siempre voy y súper buen trato
Loyda13
on June 4, 2019
El lugar se ven muy bonito, organizado y limpio. Los chicos me atendieron muy bien, fueron amables y contestaron todas mis preguntas. Entré y salí en 20 minutos. Fue una experiencia muy agradable.
TeamStLouis
on May 30, 2019
The manager was so rude. I went into their dispensary and asked for Lemon Skunk, that was last week. Even though it was available online that it was in stock. I called this morning and asked the Manager to please take down that the product is "Available" when its not. She literally laughed at me and told me to check the other stores.
Menu is "UPDATED DAILY" PRODUCTS ARE NOT REALLY IN STOCK AS THEIR ONLINE MENU SAYS.
WILL I BE COMING BACK....? ONLY IF EVERY OTHER DISPENSARY HERE IN SAN JUAN AREA WAS CLOSED
fdeclet
on May 14, 2019
Desde hace semanas solo tienen 3 cepas. Y están secas y de malísima calidad. Abusan por que son lo mas baratos. Su equipo es fantástico pero no se si es un acuerdo que tienen con algún productor para dar esos precios que la calidad es muy baja en flores.