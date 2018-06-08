TeamStLouis on May 30, 2019

The manager was so rude. I went into their dispensary and asked for Lemon Skunk, that was last week. Even though it was available online that it was in stock. I called this morning and asked the Manager to please take down that the product is "Available" when its not. She literally laughed at me and told me to check the other stores. Menu is "UPDATED DAILY" PRODUCTS ARE NOT REALLY IN STOCK AS THEIR ONLINE MENU SAYS. WILL I BE COMING BACK....? ONLY IF EVERY OTHER DISPENSARY HERE IN SAN JUAN AREA WAS CLOSED