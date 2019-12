AngyCancel on August 18, 2019

At first it was a great place to go and get your medication, but lately they have been having much issues with inventory, no flowers, no oils, for days... plus the attitude of some employee has become outstandingly horrible. Specially the foreign guy, whose attitude has been horrible, and the knowledge and seriousness which he should have and all the others there, is gone, non existent. I have been to many dispensaries, and by far lately, this has become the worst.