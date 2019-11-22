Follow
Green Spirit Rx - Fajardo
787-860-4779
35 products
Last updated:
Deals
2g of wax for $80 with tax
Choose two concentrates, crumble or shatter of 1g each for only $80.
*while supplies last*
All Products
Gunslinger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gunslinger
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cowboy Kush
from Prich
17.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cowboy Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Raindance
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Raindance
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
CBD Isolate
from Viverian
___
THC
92%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Cat Piss Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Guard Dawg Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Pura Vida Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Wookies Cookies Shatter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sitting Bull Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Dreamcatcher Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Viverian Capsules Dia
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Viverian Capsules Noche
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Viverian Capsules Alivio
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Coco Leche Bites (CBD)
from GSRX
4mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
GSRX Choco Almond (CBD)
from GSRX
5mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Heal Capsules CBD + Melatonin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
GSRX Sour Tangerine Gummy (CBD)
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Heal Capsules 3:1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Heal Capsules 1:1
from NextGen Pharma
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Heal Capsules 2:1
from NextGen Pharma
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Chocolope
from GSRX
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Great White Shark
from GSRX
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cherry Berry
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cackleberry
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Raindance
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Full Moon Fever
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Bonfire OG
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Dreamcatcher
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Wookies
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Shuteye
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Bubble Gum
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Sky Pilot
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Golden Nugget
from Island Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Groove Grinder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
GSRX Batteries
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only