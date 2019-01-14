40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 23
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
All Products
Ting
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Remedy
from Unknown Brand
0.56%
THC
14.23%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Harle-TSU
from Unknown Brand
0.4%
THC
10.45%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chinook Haze
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Doc's OG
from Unknown Brand
22.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
22.02%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Edelweiss Kush
from PRICH
15.73%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Edelweiss
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
17.23%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from First Medical
25.46%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Dream Catcher
from Unknown Brand
23.01%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Dreamcatcher
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trifi OG
from Unknown Brand
13.68%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Ace High
from PRICH
18.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ace High
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Guard Dawg
from Unknown Brand
18.47%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Guard Dawg
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cat Piss
from PRICH
16.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Destroyer
from Unknown Brand
20.73%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Commerce City Kush Crumble ( 1g )
from tumedicina
70.31%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Commerce City Kush
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Alfa ( Jesus Bud ) Crumble ( 1g )
from tumedicina
70.79%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Jesu Bud
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Celeste ( Blue Dream ) Sugar Wax ( 1g )
from tumedicina
72.54%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Capsules "Farma Caps" Farma Verde
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601
In-store only
Capsules Balanced 10mg THC
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501
In-store only
Capsules Active 25mg THC
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$801
In-store only
Capsules Active 15mg THC
from NextGen Pharma
14.13%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$601
In-store only
Capsules Balanced 25mg
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$801
In-store only
Keef Blood Orange Sparkling Water
from Caribbean Holistic Group
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Tincture Mint / THC / Hemp Oil / Sugar Free
from Unknown Brand
23mg
THC
0.2mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Olive Oil (KingKong) 236.6mg THC
from FarmaVerde
236.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
King Kong
Strain
$301
In-store only
VitaCanna Strawberry Drink (CBD)
from Caribbean Holistic Group
1.19mg
THC
9.73mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$30each
In-store only
VitaCanna Sour Cherry Drink (THC/CBD)
from Caribbean Holistic Group
9.85mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Keef Cola Orange Kush Drink (THC)
from Unknown Brand
10.96mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Keef Cola Fruit Punch Drink (SUGAR FREE, THC)
from Caribbean Holistics
10.26mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Cannatella 200mg THC
from tumedicina
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Fire OG Delta 8 CO2 Cartridge
from FM Pharma
___
THC
0.35%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Delta 9 GSC CO2 Cartridge
from FM Pharma
72.44%
THC
0.19%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Medusa Cartridge
from Natural Ventures
86.99%
THC
1.89%
CBD
Medusa
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Fruit Loops Cartridge
from Natural Ventures
89.42%
THC
5.04%
CBD
Fruit Loops
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit CO2 Cartridge
from Natural Ventures
91.57%
THC
2.06%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Gelato (Anani) 0.5g CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651
+1 more size
In-store only
Ananda Lotion
from Unknown Brand
861mg
THC
15mg
CBD
Arnica Muscle Balm Lotion (Oil Based)
from FarmaVerde
289.1mg
THC
11mg
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$50each
In-store only
KUNI Healing Lotion (Water Based)
from NextGen Pharma
62.88mg
THC
31.13mg
CBD
Sensi-Matador
Strain
$35each
In-store only