Green Spirit Rx is a Medical Cannabis Dispensary Green Spirit Rx is a Puerto Rico medical cannabis dispensary launched to help Puerto Rico patients with all their medical cannabis requirements. From compassionate cannabis education to featuring a variety of medical options, Green Spirit Rx strives to be Puerto Rico’s first choice for medical cannabis therapies. About: Green Spirit Rx is on a mission to establish first-class medical cannabis care in Puerto Rico. Opening in Spring 2018, the team is committed to the health and well-being of its patients. The team believes compassionate cannabis care should be easily accessible for any person living with critical and chronic illnesses. Through transparency and education, Green Spirit Rx empowers its patients to take control of their own healing. Menu: Green Spirit Rx collaborates with Puerto Rico’s finest cannabis vendors to procure a robust, varied menu of medicine for patients. The dispensary features flower, cartridges, capsules, lotions and edibles from which to choose. Green Spirit Rx specializes in flower selection, carefully selecting its vendor partners to source the most effective cultivars for its patients’ needs. Per Puerto Rico regulations, all medical cannabis is lab tested by Novacann Labs. Patients may use cash to purchase their cannabis medicine and take advantage of Green Spirit Rx' onsite ATM. The dispensary team invites patients with questions to schedule an appointment should they need more personalized attention. Green Spirit Rx connects with its patients online via social media and email.