RobertCr on October 27, 2019

People were very friendly all around. I bought one of their mid tier strains. It was tasty and effective. Some other stores while have had it on top tier. I was in and out fast, I had a nice time and everyone was very friendly. The bad: Hot Springs had gotten rather seedy since the last time I was here. Their labels do not have batch and testing information on them. I would come back if I was in the area.