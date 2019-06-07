centralgfdfan
They consistently keep a $5 strain of flower around which I seriously appreciate
Nicest employees, great sales, quality product, compassionate care program, etc. Owner (Dragan) goes out of his way to try to help you anyway, he can.
The best location around.
I love this place. It’s in town, they have great product, but best of all, the staff is inviting, knowledgeable, and they make you feel right at home.
People were very friendly all around. I bought one of their mid tier strains. It was tasty and effective. Some other stores while have had it on top tier. I was in and out fast, I had a nice time and everyone was very friendly. The bad: Hot Springs had gotten rather seedy since the last time I was here. Their labels do not have batch and testing information on them. I would come back if I was in the area.
great experience...safe atmosphere and great selection..knowledgeable staff.
Their google maps location showed them open today so we made a 2nd trip but it was closed. Mix communication is all but I’d be happy to manage your media for 20% commissions. The people were awesome but I’d brighten the place up a tad. The prices, people, and quality will keep me coming. $5gram special.
The elderly woman at desk was not real polite she was really intimidating when I got to the back all was good. My bud tender was very nice and informative
Close by, in my nieghnorhood!
Concentrates have low thc and are to expensive and underweight. ARKANSAW IS NOT A PLACE TO BUY WEED THANKS TO YOUR GRANDMAMI AND GRAND PAPI SOUTHERN CONSERVATIVES OLD WAYS OF THINKING.