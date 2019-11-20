Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
To view our full menu or place an online order visit store.green-theory.com/belred
Join our Loyalty Program and save 10% off your first purchase as a member and up to 35% off future purchases! Visit green-theory.com/green-elite for more info.
We have great weekly specials:
- High Five Sunday: Save 25% on 5g or more of concentrate EVERY SUNDAY
- Pax Saturday: Save $10 on Pax Pods & Pax Era vape pens EVERY SATURDAY
- Vendor Day: Save 20% On a select grower EVERY FRIDAY. Visit green-theory.com/events to see who our grower is this week.
- XTracted Wednesday: Save 20% On All Xtracted, Refine, and NW Concentrates EVERY WEDNESDAY
Now Offering Price Matching: We will match verified current pricing on all items (must be same grower and size) from other Washington I-502 retail stores in King County.
Green-Theory is Bellevue's first retail marijuana store featuring the best quality and prices on the Eastside. Now serving cannabis consumers in Bellevue, Redmond, Sammamish, Kirkland, Issaquah, Mercer Island, Medina and Seattle. Located right off 124th Ave. near the up and coming Spring District neighborhood - an easy stop on your way to enjoy the city's shopping, dining, and entertainment. We have plenty of free drive up parking and two ATMs on-site for your convenience.
Add us on Snapchat for up to date in-store specials: green.theory