To view our full menu or place an online order visit store.green-theory.com/factoria Join our Loyalty Program and save 10% off your first purchase as a member and up to 35% off future purchases! Visit green-theory.com/green-elite for more info. We have great weekly specials: - High Five Sunday: Save 25% on 5g or more of concentrate EVERY SUNDAY - Pax Saturday: Save $10 on Pax Pods & Pax Era vape pens EVERY SATURDAY - Vendor Day: Save 20% On a select grower EVERY FRIDAY. Visit green-theory.com/events to see who our grower is this week. - XTracted Wednesday: Save 20% On All Xtracted, Refine, and NW Concentrates EVERY WEDNESDAY Now Offering Price Matching: We will match verified current pricing on all items (must be same grower and size) from other Washington I-502 retail stores in King County. Green-Theory is Bellevue's first retail marijuana store featuring the best quality and prices on the Eastside. Now serving cannabis consumers in Bellevue, Redmond, Sammamish, Kirkland, Issaquah, Mercer Island, Medina and Seattle. Located right off Factoria Boulevard behind the McDonalds at 12827 SE 40th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98006. Look for the bright green building. Add us on Snapchat for up to date in-store specials: green.theory