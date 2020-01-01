Follow
Green Tree Medicinals - Northglenn
720-596-4148
First Time Customers
First time customers receive a half gram joint for a dollar with their first purchase of $15.00 pre-tax! Take 10% off your first online purchase at www.greentreemedicinals.com!
Wednesday Daily Special
Valid 5/24/2018 – 1/1/2020
Manager's Choice: Varies Weekly & By Location Call for details
*Some restrictions may apply
Sunday Daily Special
Valid until 1/1/2020
20% off glass and accessories 20% off CBD products 20% off for Seniors 55+
Monday Daily Special
Valid until 1/1/2020
Edibles - Buy three, Get the fourth for a dollar!
Tuesday Daily Special
15% off concentrates
Thursday Daily Special
Joints - Buy one, Get one half off
Includes infused and caviar joints
Friday Daily Special
Spend $15 and get a half gram joint for a dollar!