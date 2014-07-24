Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Green Valley Wellness is an award winning OLCC licensed Cannabis dispensary in beautiful Talent, Oregon.
*LEAFY LIST WINNER*
Ranked #3 Best Dispensary in Oregon - Winter 2017
Ranked #6 Best Dispensary in Oregon - Spring 2018
(Top 10 list) Best dispensary in Oregon - October, 2016
(Top 20 list) Best dispensary in Oregon - Spring & Fall 2017
Every day we offer the BEST PRICES, FLOWER, DABS and VAPES available!
We set the bar professionally with exceptional service and a clean, comfortable environment for everyone.
We serve adults 21+ and Medical Marijuana OMMP cardholders.
Come visit us and experience the difference today!