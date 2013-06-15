Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Order online for same day pickup!
shop.g2grec.com
9 am-10 pm.
Leafly List Top 10: May 2016
Green2Go Recreational Cannabis proudly serves adults ages 21+ with some of the world's finest cannabis, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.
Please have your valid ID ready. (No vertical IDs accepted)
Only persons at least 21 years of age or older are permitted on the property.
**All prices include TAX.**
Your purchase limit:
28 grams - Flower
7 grams - Concentrates
16 ounces - Edibles
72 ounces - Beverages