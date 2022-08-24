-MONDAY- 15% off all EDIBLES -TUESDAY- 15% off all PREROLLS and PREROLL PACKS -WEDNESDAY- 15% off all FLOWER -THURSDAY- 15% off all CARTRIDGES -FRIDAY- 15% off all CONCENTRATES -SATURDAY- 15% off PATIENT'S CHOICE -SUNDAY- 15% off all ACCESSORIES and NON-THC ITEMS

10% off for Seniors, Veterans, CDIB and Pediatric patients every day! We can stack up to 20% off on a Daily Special!

Come see us at Greencraft and choose any available flavor of a Mittie's Medicinals Refresher!! FULL SPECTRUM NANO OIL USED!! Effects take place as soon as 20 minutes after ingestion!! SUPER FAST AMAZING EFFECTS!!

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.