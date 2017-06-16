Catscratch79
Great service
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great service
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review!
It's always clean has helpful staff Dustin a good staff member he answer your question without no problems
Thanks so much for taking the time to leave us a review! We appreciate your attention to detail and recognizing our amazing staff members. Come back soon! :)
The best place in town hands down🤘
Thank you so much for choosing us! We love the city of Flint and are proud to be your go-to spot :)
I love this place always get good deals and the staff is so nice and friendly they help you find what’s right for you.
Thank you so much! We pride ourselves on ensuring that each and every one of our team members is well versed and informed about the incredible selection of products that we offer! We want every one of our customers to feel at home in our store.
I love how friendly everyone is at GC only place i go
Thank you so much for taking the time to review us! We appreciate your business and you taking the time to let us know how we are doing. We have an amazing and compassionate staff that is always there to help you with your medicinal needs!
The best prices in metro Flint. The service here is great. They are very willing to listen and offer great choices. Sign up for their text deals for sure.
Thank you so much for leaving such a kind review! We are so happy that you are happy and pleased with the service we have to offer. We update our daily specials and customer texts daily, glad you are liking it! Thanks again and see you soon! :)
Great place
Thank you so much for taking the time to review our store! :)
Great really good place
Thank you so much for taking the time to review us! :)
Great Environment
Thank you! We are glad you feel comfortable and cool in our store :)
Great atmosphere in great staff
Thank you! Thanks for taking the time out of your day to review us! :)