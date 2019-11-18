Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Who's out here? Call or text to set up a time to come get a free preroll made with premium organically grown bud! Bring your Med card and ID
About
Call or text (207) 370-8867 to set up an appointment or to schedule Same Day Delivery.
Valid state ID and MMJ card required. Out of state patients welcome!
Greener Evolutions grows Medicinal Cannabis for your enjoyment within the State of Maine. Our growing methods are conscientious of both the environment and your well-being.
Voted 2018 High95 Cannabis Cup Best Sun Grown Flower!
Follow us on Instagram @Gaiatecha_207