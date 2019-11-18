Call or text (207) 370-8867 to set up an appointment or to schedule Same Day Delivery. Valid state ID and MMJ card required. Out of state patients welcome! Greener Evolutions grows Medicinal Cannabis for your enjoyment within the State of Maine. Our growing methods are conscientious of both the environment and your well-being. Voted 2018 High95 Cannabis Cup Best Sun Grown Flower! Follow us on Instagram @Gaiatecha_207