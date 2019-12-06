The Greenery is a holistic marijuana company dedicated to expertly cultivating, manufacturing, and retailing cannabis. Our commitment began in 2014 when long-time Durango residents and Fort Lewis College alumni endeavored to create their own legal retail marijuana dispensary. From the beginning, our founders’ mission was to cultivate an honest, educational, and professional cannabis experience that our consumers, community, and industry could trust. The Greenery’s knowledgeable team promises to deliver the premium flower strains and products marijuana connoisseurs desire, and to demystify the process of buying and using marijuana for new users who want to embrace the experience. Reflecting the friendly and enthusiastic Durango community we love, we take care to welcome and educate our customers. The Dispensary features an open floor plan with no waiting room, and our discreet and accessible location in BODO Industrial Park makes shopping for marijuana easy, convenient, and approachable. We welcome cash and debit cards, and we offer daily deals and customer loyalty perks.