Daily Menu
Valid 11/24/2019
Sign up to receive our daily menu at sayhi@greengatechicago.com
All Products
Gorilla Punch
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G Wagon
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Cresco Labs
19.74%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G6
from GOLDLEAF
27.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$603.5 G
In-store only
Critical Cure
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
AJ Sour Diesel Budder
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Wax
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
G6 Live Sugar
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Original Glue Cartridge
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade Diamonds & Sauce
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
.5g 24k Gold Terp Tank
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Gelato Raw Wax
from GOLDLEAF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
500MG 4:1 Harle-Tsu CO2 Cartridge
from Cresco Labs
15.19%
THC
57.84%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Jack Herer Sunrock Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
68.14%
THC
2.99%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
500MG TERP TANK - Double Tangie Banana
from Revolution Enterprises
83.6%
THC
0.84%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
1G G6 Sunrock Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
82.34%
THC
1.61%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
G6 Raw Wax
from GOLDLEAF
77.19%
THC
1.09%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Green Line OG RESERVE Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
79.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Line OG
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Jack Herer #8 Wax
from Ataraxia
82.46%
THC
2.85%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Raspberry Dark Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100mg Sweet Releaf Agave Lime
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
100mg Sweet Releaf Watermelon
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
100mg Sweet Releaf Raspeberry Lavender
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
100mg Sweet Releaf Cherry
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
100mg Sweet Releaf Strawberry 1:1
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
20mg 2:1 Strawberry Peach
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Kalm Mints CBD
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Incredibles Fruit Tarts
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Strawberry 1:1 Incredible Gummies
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Orange 1:1 Harmony Gummies
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Menta Wilberry Mints
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Kiva Dark Espresso Terra Bites 100mg tin
from Cresco Labs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Kiva Milk Chocolate Blueberry Terra Bites 100mg tin
from Cresco Labs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummies 100mg 10-pack
from Cresco Labs
99.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
100MG Incredible Gummies - Sour Cherry
from GTI
99.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100MG Incredible Gummies - Peach
from GTI
99.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100MG All Natural Sativa Milk Chocolate
from GTI
99.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100MG Sugar Free Sativa Milk Chocolate
from GTI
99.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
