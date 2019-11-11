Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
VENDOR DAY at Green Genie Today! Ooze, OMG CBD, Terpene Tanks, Kushy Punch, Guilty Pleasures, Kozmic Gardens, Church Cannabis &Urban Roots
About
Welcome to Green Genie 🧞
➡️ Menu Changes Daily! We do our best to update on a consistent basis, however, please feel free to call ahead and confirm an item is currently in stock ⬅️
🚨Must be 18+ and over with a valid Medical Marijuana Card
🏆 Top Rated Provisioning Center in Detroit, Michigan. Featuring Award Winning Products including 120+ strains of flower, gourmet edibles, wax, and more!
✅ATM Onsite
✅ Fully Lit, Private Parking Lot
✅New Patient Deals
✅Weekly Discounts
and more!
🕐 Open 7 Days a Week, 9:00am-9:00pm
🌎 Now Accepting Out of State Patients 🌎
🚨Must be at least 18+ years old, have hard copy of medical marijuana card & matching ID🚨
*We DO NOT accept any Physicians Recommendations
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Hawaii
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Ohio (must have a printed or digital copy of medical marijuana card)
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
Washington
Washington DC
📍Green Genie Provisioning Center
24600 West McNichols Rd
Detroit, MI 48219
**On 6 Mile (McNichols) Between Beech Daly and Telegraph
Official Website:
https://www.greengenie420.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/green.genie313/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/greengeniedetroit/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GreenGenie_420
Yelp:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/green-genie-detroit-3
Foursquare:
https://foursquare.com/v/green-genie/595ececc4f0e580dd166ec1f/menu
Google+
https://plus.google.com/110336232711589759926
Google Maps: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Green+Genie/@42.4146337,-83.2860938,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8824b5c86b41db9b:0xae32b713746492bd!8m2!3d42.4146337!4d-83.2838998?hl=en
Google V
google-site-verification: google0e547911cbe3e71b.html
Keywords: medical marijuana, cannabis shop, dispensary, marijuana, thc, edibles, Detroit dispensary, cannabis, 18+, weed, wax, oil, shatter, vape, tincture, tea, cannabis, best, cheapest, highest quality, customer service, sativa, indica, hybrid, CBD, green genie, green genie detroit, green genie dispensary, dispensary near me, best dispensary detroit, leafly, RSO, edible, patients over profits, michigan, michigan dispensary, best dispensary, dispensary menu, dispensary prices, best dispensaries in michigan, best dispensaries in detroit, provisioning center, green genie,