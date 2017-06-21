latenighthero
I always look forward to visiting the Green Genie. They usually have a good enough selection that will satisfy most people. The bud tenders are very helpful and friendly. I have had only good things to say about this store and have recommended it to multiple people until lately. Tonight the receptionist did not greet me and practically tossed my cards back at me. My bud tender, Sammi, who I had once before and didn't have the best time with proved to me that my experience was not going to get any better. Her attitude made me feel rushed and discouraged me in what should have been a pleasant experience.