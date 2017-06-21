Tammy91168 on November 19, 2019

Lets start with the staff. They are hands down the BEST! Quick shoot out to Robin who knows her strains well along with all the other products. This place has a large variety of everything you need or want. The prices are very fair and lower than most dispensaries I have been to for sure. I have had a medical card for years and when I found The Green Genie I knew I found my store. The owner is also great and friendly and always makes sure he takes care of his patients. Its been getting busier and busier that is the only down fall if there is one.