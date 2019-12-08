272 products
WA Medical Card Discount
20% off recreational and medical cannabis products at Greenhead!
21 and over. Cannot be combined with any other discount, not valid on sale items, paraphernalia, or Greenhead General Merchandise.
All Products
Shurman Wax by Solstice
from Solstice
22%
THC
53%
CBD
Shurman
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Royal Kush x ACDC Cartridges by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
22%
THC
37%
CBD
Royal Kush x ACDC
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Chem Mint Cartridges by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
64.53%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Chem Mint
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Mango Kush Cartridges by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
65.93%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Sunburn Cartridges by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
68.98%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Sunburn
Strain
$50each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Wax by Lucky Dog
from Lucky Dog
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Dutch Treat Rso by Dutch Treat
from Dutch Treat
47%
THC
6.8%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Eagle Trees Rso by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
42.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Eagle Trees
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Strawberry Skunk Wax by Lazer
from Lazer
70%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Strawberry Skunk
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Wax by Lazer
from Lazer
72.11%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Cinex Kush Cartridges by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
66.3%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Cinex Kush
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Cinex Kush Rosin by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
71.76%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Bubblegum Hash by SITKA
from Sitka
28.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bubblegum
Strain
$34each
In-store only
Royal AC/DC Rso by Eagle Trees
from Eagle Trees
24.92%
THC
29.05%
CBD
Royal AC/DC
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Dinamed Oil by Nectar Craft
from Nectar Craft
2.3%
THC
60.1%
CBD
Dinamed
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Marmalade Wax by Solstice
from Solstice
36%
THC
29%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Blueberry Kush Cartridges by Oleum Extracts
from Oleum Extracts
79%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Gelato Do-Si-Dos Cartridges by Oleum Extracts
from Oleum Extracts
59%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Gelato Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Do-Si-Punch Cartridges by Oleum Extracts
from Oleum Extracts
78%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Do-Si-Punch
Strain
$30each
In-store only
White Apricot Sherbet Live Resin by Oleum Extracts
from Oleum Extracts
77%
THC
0.11%
CBD
White Apricot Sherbet
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Mixed Hash by SITKA
from Sitka
42.15%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Dutch Treat Cartridges by El Ella
from El Ella
82.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Dutch Treat Wax by Natural Mystic Farms
from Natural Mystic Farms
70.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Blue Dream Cartridges by El Ella
from El Ella
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Tropical Trainwreck Cartridges by El Ella
from El Ella
76.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tropical Trainwreck
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Blue Dream Cartridges by El Ella
from El Ella
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Where's My Bike Cartridges by HEYLO
from HEYLO
64.2%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Where's My Bike
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Green Goddess Cartridges by HEYLO
from HEYLO
67.7%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Green Goddess
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Show & Tell Cartridges by HEYLO
from HEYLO
57%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Show & Tell
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Sour Tsunami Cartridges by HEYLO
from HEYLO
26.4%
THC
31.79%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Huckleberry Soda Cartridges by HEYLO
from HEYLO
58.6%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Huckleberry Soda
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Seattle Summer Cartridges by HEYLO
from HEYLO
52.7%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Seattle Summer
Strain
$50each
In-store only
peyote cookies Wax by Natural Mystic Farms
from Natural Mystic Farms
79.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3 Shatter by Lucky Dog
from Lucky Dog
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Cartridges by El Ella
from El Ella
80.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Rso by Natural Mystic Farms
from Natural Mystic Farms
76.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Dr. Who Hash by Natural Mystic Farms
from Natural Mystic Farms
86.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$28each
In-store only
Sugar Black Rose Wax by Daddy Fat Sacks
from Daddy Fat Sacks
72.7%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sugar Black Rose
Strain
$30each
In-store only
1:1 Rso by Green Revolution
from Green Revolution
34.44%
THC
27.56%
CBD
1:1
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Tangie Haze Cartridges by Oleum Extracts
from Oleum Extracts
68%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Tangie Haze
Strain
$55each
In-store only
