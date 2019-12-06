Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4 Brands 20% OFF ALL DAY! Green Revolution. Happy Apple. Velvet Swing. Pearl H2o. Stuff those stockings!
About
Welcome to GreenHead Cannabis, purveyors of craft cannabis in Vancouver, WA!
The GreenHead brand was created and inspired by an allegiance to the intrepid, trailblazing, and socially responsible cannabis lifestyle. Our mission is to establish an extraordinary cannabis lifestyle brand for both novice and seasoned consumers, enhanced by partnering with sustainable and organic growers. We strive to maintain a comfortable, discrete and pleasing environment, which is meant to be leisurely enjoyed. We are proud to collaborate with the most unique and innovative brands in the cannabis industry and adhere to the values of education and customer service.