Welcome to GreenHead Cannabis, purveyors of craft cannabis in Vancouver, WA! The GreenHead brand was created and inspired by an allegiance to the intrepid, trailblazing, and socially responsible cannabis lifestyle. Our mission is to establish an extraordinary cannabis lifestyle brand for both novice and seasoned consumers, enhanced by partnering with sustainable and organic growers. We strive to maintain a comfortable, discrete and pleasing environment, which is meant to be leisurely enjoyed. We are proud to collaborate with the most unique and innovative brands in the cannabis industry and adhere to the values of education and customer service.