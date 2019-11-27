Follow
Greenhouse Deerfield
Veteran Discount
10% off all products
Cannot be combined with other discounts or sales
All Products
Ace's High
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Blackberry Webb
from Revolution Enterprises
10.55%
THC
19.31%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from PharmaCann
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
10.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Harlequin
from Cresco Labs
8.56%
THC
16.05%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Cresco Labs
25.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy
from Revolution Enterprises
11.9%
THC
15.16%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from GTI
18.64%
THC
12.32%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Cresco Labs
28.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express Shake
from Cresco Labs
25.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Cresco Labs
20.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
707 Headband Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.71%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
8 Ball Kush Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
81.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Ace's High Live Resin
from Grassroots Cannabis
59.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Bermuda Triangle Live Resin Sauce
from Revolution Enterprises
77.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
BHO THCa Crystalline
from GOLDLEAF
91.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Birthday Cake Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
77.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blueberry Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
79.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
86.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Colombian Gold Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
82.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Colombian Gold
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Double Gorilla OG Live Resin
from Revolution Enterprises
88.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
87.98%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
G6 Diamonds and Sauce BHO
from GOLDLEAF
99.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1201 g
In-store only
G6 Live Sugar
from GOLDLEAF
74.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
G6 Wax
from GOLDLEAF
87.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
82.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Granola Funk Live Resin Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
86.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Green Line OG Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
70.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Line OG
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Key Lime Surprise Live Resin Sauce
from Revolution Enterprises
87.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Key Lime Surprise OG Budder
from Revolution Enterprises
89.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Kuchi Dawg Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
81.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
Lime Sorbet Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Lucinda Williams Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
Moby Dick Shatter
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
88.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$301/2 G
In-store only
Northern Lights #5 Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
61.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
OG 18 Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
68.28%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
