The dedicated and knowledgeable team at Greenhouse is proud to serve the Illinois medical cannabis community at our state-of-the-art, licensed facilities. In Deerfield, medical cannabis patients are welcomed into a warm atmosphere and guided by expert staff. Patients receive compassionate care and consult with professionals to find the best choices for their conditions. Greenhouse dispenses the highest quality medical cannabis products and offers holistic services led by a team that is committed to improving quality of life. Our Patient Counselors are committed to guiding and informing patients about the wide variety of products available so they can make the best choices for their condition. Greenhouse is committed to helping patients find the relief they deserve. What sets Greenhouse apart is our devotion to a holistic idea of wellness. Not only do we offer exceptional products, but also support groups, workshops, and informational sessions so our patients have a safe place to express themselves and learn. Our patient's overall well-being is Greenhouse's number one priority. With our high-quality products, professional advice, and a holistic approach to health, you can be sure you're getting the care you deserve. If you have any questions or concerns about whether or not medical cannabis treatment is right for you, please don't hesitate to reach out. Greenhouse will assist you every step of the way.