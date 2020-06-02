465 products
$0
$240
Staff picks
Jarred CBD Flower
from Borealis Botanica
0%
THC
13%
CBD
Jarred
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Drops
from East Fork Cultivars
0mg
THC
394mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Calm Gummies
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$54.99pack of 60
In-store only
725mg CBD Oil
from NuLeaf Naturals
0mg
THC
725mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$99each
In-store only
Heka Tincture for Fear and Anxiety
from Sun God Medicinals
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$46each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 600mg
from Dogwood Botanicals
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$88each
In-store only
Ignite CBD Lube
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$50each
In-store only
CBD Salve
from Good for What Ails You
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Facial Oil
from June.
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Muscle Freeze Small Size
from Mary's Nutritionals
0mg
THC
75mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Freezing Point Topical Salve
from Infinite CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CBD Salve 350
from Flower Child
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Sheild CBD Bath Bomb
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Greenhouse Farmacy T-Shirt
from Greenhouse Farmacy
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Greenhouse Farmacy Hoodie Light Grey
from Greenhouse Farmacy
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
PAX 3
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
The Lit Kit
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
All Products
Suver Haze CBD Flower
from Desert Green
0%
THC
14.98%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter CBD Flower
from Desert Green
0%
THC
18.56%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Tsunami CBD Flower
from Greenhouse Farmacy
0%
THC
14%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Natural CBD Mini Vaporizer Pen
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
60%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$49½ g
In-store only
Absolute Zero CBD Isolate
from Infinite CBD
0%
THC
100%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
CBD Dabs
from CBD Living
0%
THC
90%
CBD
CBD Durban Poison
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Grandaddy Purple CBD Isolate
from YinYang Infusions
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Tangie CBD Isolate
from YinYang Infusions
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) CBD Isolate
from YinYang Infusions
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
240mg CBD Oil
from NuLeaf Naturals
0mg
THC
240mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$38.5each
In-store only
1450mg CBD Oil
from NuLeaf Naturals
0mg
THC
1450mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$179each
In-store only
Classic Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CbD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Succus Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
0mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Fresh and Raw Honey Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CBD 350
from Flower Child
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
CBG Oil 700 Tincture (Cannabigerol)
from Flower Child
0mg
THC
700mg
CBD
CBG
Strain
$86each
In-store only
Bare Daily Wellness Tincture
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Asteroid Gummies
from Infinite CBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Full Strength CBD Oil
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Chocolate Sauce
from Grön Chocolate
0mg
THC
240mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35each
In-store only
CBD Caramel Sauce
from Grön Chocolate
0mg
THC
240mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Raspberry Rooibos Tea Single
from Oleo
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Passionfruit Rooibos Tea Single
from Oleo
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$5each
In-store only
