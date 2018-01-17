Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Greenhouse Farmacy is a Clean Green Certified medical marijuana dispensary proudly serving the Missoula community the very best selection of medicinal and lifestyle cannabis products. Dedicated to providing premium cannabis products, we strive to educate our community and patient members about the medical science of cannabis and to offer a comfortable, clean, and safe environment for them to access their chosen medicine.
We’re local. We care. We’re Greenhouse Farmacy.