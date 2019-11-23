Follow
Greenhouse Mokena
815-981-9321
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
18.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Blue Dream-Pharma
from PharmaCann
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
10.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Bordello
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gobbstopper
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
23.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobbstopper
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Cresco Labs
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Luckleberries #59
from Revolution Enterprises
27.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$301.75 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ray Charles
from Grassroots Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
0.91%
THC
21.05%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Cresco Labs
20.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Wookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime Drizzler
from IESO Little Egypt
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet Drizzler
from IESO Little Egypt
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
707 Headband Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
80.5%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
8 Ball Kush Crumble
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
80.08%
THC
0%
CBD
8 Ball Kush
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
BHO ThcA Crystalline
from GOLDLEAF
88.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Bordello Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal Live Resin Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
79.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Critical Purple Kush Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Purple Kush
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
81.5%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
G6 BHO Live Resin Sugar
from GOLDLEAF
61.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
G6 Diamonds and Sauce
from GOLDLEAF
70.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$1201 g
In-store only
G6 Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
77.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
G6 Wax
from GOLDLEAF
87.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
81.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Gelato Wax
from GOLDLEAF
81.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Wax
from GOLDLEAF
59.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Green Line OG Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
70.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Line OG
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
74.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Kosher Tangie Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
76.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Tangie
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Kubbie Kush Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
52.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Kubbie Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Kuchi Dawg Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Budder
from Cresco Labs
75.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
81.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$140⅛ oz
In-store only
Ray Charles Live Resin Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
74.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sherbet Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
78.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
