Greenhouse Litchfield
217-703-4645
294 products
Last updated:
Veteran Discount
10% off all products
Cannot be combined with other discounts or sales
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
12.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Boost
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO
10.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Boost
Strain
$140½ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
10.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Jugrnaut Diesel
from Revolution Enterprises
27.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Liberty Haze
from IESO
14.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Luckleberries #59
from Revolution Enterprises
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime
from IESO Little Egypt
18.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
707 Headband Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.71%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
8 Ball Kush Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
81.02%
THC
0%
CBD
8 Ball Kush
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Ace's High Live Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
83.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Bermuda Triangle OG Sauce
from Revolution Enterprises
77.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Crumble Wax
from Grassroots Cannabis
62.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Bordello Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3 Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
72.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
84.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Chem 4 Live Resin Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
62.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Citral Glue Live Resin Sugar
from PharmaCann
81.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Clifford Live Wax
from PharmaCann
80.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Double Gorilla OG Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
80.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Florida Orange Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
81.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
G6 BHO Diamonds and Sauce
from GOLDLEAF
84.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1201 g
In-store only
G6 Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
79.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Gelato Wax
from GOLDLEAF
80.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Wax
from GOLDLEAF
71.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gorilla Punch Moroccan Melt
from Revolution Enterprises
69.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
83.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Live Resin
from GTI
74.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
70.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Wax
from Goldleaf
78.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Kosher Kush Live Resin
from GTI
75.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Kubbie Kush Live Resin Budder
from Cresco Labs
76.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Kubbie Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Kuchi Dawg Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
81.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
Lemon Hash Live Resin
from GTI
84.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Lemon Schmear Live Resin Sugar
from PharmaCann
76.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lime Skunk Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
66.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Skunk
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Lime Sorbet Live Resin Sauce
from Cresco Labs
73.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
London Bridge Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
76.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lonestar Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
82.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
Lucinda Williams Crumble Wax
from Grassroots Cannabis
79.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
