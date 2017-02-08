TheGreenGandolf on November 19, 2019

This is a wonderfully modern site one would not expect in Litchfield, IL. I am a new medical patient, but not new to dispensaries. Upon entering I was greeted by a smiling and friendly staff member. After that, several patient representatives assisted me with some paperwork and sat down with to me to discuss the program, their medical dispensary and offered to answer any questions that I could come up with. The atmosphere is very relaxed, friendly, modern, comfortable and everyone is down right cordial. I was brought to the retail area where I was greeted with friendly faces with ear to ear smiles. The scholarly and cultured staff assisted me with my first order. We talked about the strains, edibles, specials and the unfortunate flower shortage in Illinois. Thank goodness I sway towards Indicas/Hybrids. What can I say, I had a 7 star experience out of 5, the staff are awesome and I will enjoy coming here to get my medical Cannabis. Thanks are due to the staff of the Greenhouse. Thank your for your professionalism, your knowledge and your friendliness. Bravo!!