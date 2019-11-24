Follow
Greenhouse Morris
815-249-4205
310 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 130
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
Veteran Discount
10% off all products
Cannot be combined with other discounts or sales
Veteran Discount
10% off all products
Cannot be combined with other discounts or sales
All Products
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
12.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Boost
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Black
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
14.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Cresco Labs
23.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Jugrnaut Diesel
from Revolution Enterprises
27.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Jugrnaut Diesel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Luckleberries #59
from Revolution Enterprises
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Luckleberries
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ray Charles
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
1.05%
THC
21.71%
CBD
Spectrum #12
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Cresco Labs
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
707 Headband Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.71%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
8 Ball Kush Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
81.02%
THC
0%
CBD
8 Ball Kush
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Blueberry Moroccan Melt
from Revolution Enterprises
68.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Bordello Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Double Gorilla OG Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
76.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
87.98%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
G6 Live Sugar
from GOLDLEAF
74.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
G6 Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
71.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
G6 Wax
from GOLDLEAF
88.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
84.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Gelato Wax
from GOLDLEAF
82.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GG Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
74.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Wax
from GOLDLEAF
82.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Kosher Tangie Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
81.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Tangie
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Kuchi Dawg Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
81.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Kuchi Dawg
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Lonestar Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
82.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Lonestar
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Moby Dick Shatter
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
88.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Moby Dick
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
86.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
86.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$140⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
72.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Turbo Lemon Cake Moroccan Melt
from Revolution Enterprises
73.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Turbo Lemon Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
White Widow Kief
from In Grown Farms
26.99%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Betty's Eddies Bedtime Fruit Chew
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Betty's Eddies Fruit Chews
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cannapillar Orange CBD 100MG
from Revolution Enterprises
16.85mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cannapillars Tropical Punch
from Revolution Enterprises
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Capsules 2:1
from Cresco Labs
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Awake
from Cresco Labs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Capsules CBD
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Chill Pill
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules Comfort 2:1
from GOLDLEAF
50mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$30each
In-store only
12345 ... 8