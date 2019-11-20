Follow
Wednesday, November 20th
*COPIA & OGEEZ BOGO *$49 Half Ounces - $89 Full Ounces (select strains) *Wednesday Special: $5 off your purchase of $50 or more *House Shatter $20/gram or 6/$100 *Venom Shatter $25/gram or 5/$100 *Goldsmith Cartridges 2/$40 *$7 Pre-Rolls or 5/$30 *Pure Caramels:100mg - 3/$30; 240mg - 3/$60 We are open until 7pm!
The above specials cannot be combined with any other deals, including First Time Patient Deal, All Deals are valid only while supplies last.
All Products
PuraEarth .5G Cartridge - RAW
from PuraEarth
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Raw
Strain
$36½ g
In-store only
Tier 4 - Jack O' Nesia
from Unknown
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack O' Nesia
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Sour Tangie
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
13.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Black Cherry Soda
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Garanimals
from Unknown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Honey Bananas
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Jack Herer
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Unknown
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 1 - Sundae Driver
from Unknown
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - Lava Cake
from Unknown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - Lemon Meringue
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - OZ Kush
from Unknown
26%
THC
0%
CBD
OZ Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 2 - Vanilla Frost
from Unknown
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Acapulco Gold
from Greenhouse of Flagstaff
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Hulk's Breath
from Unknown
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Hulk's Breath
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 3 - Sonoran Cooler
from Unknown
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sonoran Cooler
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 4 - Chunky Skunk
from Unknown
12.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Skunk
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 4 - Sedona Kush
from Unknown
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sedona Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tier 4 - Sweet Black Angel
from Unknown
11.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Black Angel
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Jenny Kush
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Garanimals
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Cherry Tang
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Tang
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - AMG
from Venom Extracts
74.05%
THC
0%
CBD
AMG
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Holy Grail
from Venom Extracts
74.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Lemon Bubblegum
from Venom Extracts
75.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Bubblegum
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Strawberry Cough
from Venom Extracts
72.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Triple Nova
from Venom Extracts
72.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Nova
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter - Night Nurse
from Venom Extracts
72.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts Badder - Timewreck
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Timewreck
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts Badder - Grape Ape
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts Badder - Blue Blitz
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Blitz
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Harlequin
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts Badder - Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Sweet Melon
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Melon
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Dutch Treat
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Sour Tangie
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Forbidden Fruit
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Zkittles
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Raspberry Lemonad
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Lemonade
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Goldsmith Extracts .5G Distillate Syringe - Apricot
from Goldsmith Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apricot
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
