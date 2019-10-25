Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Friday October 25th K.I.N.D. BOGO! Buy 1/2 oz of flower, get a free eighth (same tier or lower)! 6 grams shatter/$100 + More!
About
Welcome to Greenhouse of Flagstaff!
NEW PATIENTS Can Choose One:
*BOGO Up To Half Ounce Flower
*BOGO Pure Caramels (Choose from any Bag Of 100 Or 240mg)
*BOGO Everest Concentrates (Up To 1 Gram) OR
*Free Pre-Roll (With Any Purchase)
(New Patient Special Cannot be combined with any other offers including Senior, Vet, Industry, etc...)
Everyday Deals - ALL NEW
$7 Pre-Rolls or 5/$30
In House Concentrates $20 Grams or 6/$100
Pure Caramels:100 mg 3/$30; 240mg 3/$60
Daily Deals - ALL NEW
Monday – 15% off Edibles & Tinctures
Tuesday – 25% off Goldsmith
Wednesday – $5 off $50 or more
Thursday - $5 off any Concentrate (excludes in house $20 Grams)
Friday – Buy a Half Ounce of Flower Get a Free Eighth (same tier or lower)
Saturday – 20% off Concentrates (excludes in house $20 Grams)
Sunday – Save BIG on Pure Caramels:
*100mg - 5/$45
*240mg - 5/$100
*420mg - 3/$100
Other Specials
PATIENT REFERRALS –
Your Choice of Either 100mg Pure Caramels or
1/8th of Tier 1 Flower (Must be Present with Referral)
BIRTHDAY – Free Gram of Flower
STUDENTS/VETERANS/SENIORS – 15% Off (Regularly Priced Items only)
INDUSTRY DISCOUNT – 20% Off (Regularly Priced Items only, with DA Card)
Lowest Prices & Largest Selection of Concentrates in Flagstaff!
Greenhouse is a state licensed nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary regulated by the Arizona Department of Health. We have the highest quality strains grown locally in Flagstaff.
All of our strains are developed under tightly controlled conditions in our state-certified and inspected facility that is pesticide and mold free.
As a local Flagstaff Medical Marijuana Dispensary we are proud to be THE trusted source for medical cannabis in Northern Arizona.
Info
Followers 743
Joined Leafly 2013
460 North Switzer Canyon Drive Suite 100, Flagstaff, AZ