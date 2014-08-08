Jstrange75
Had a great first experience here. Everything was explained and questions were answered quickly. Looking forward to returning soon.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.9
10 reviews
Had a great first experience here. Everything was explained and questions were answered quickly. Looking forward to returning soon.
The bud here is very poor. Dont waste your time
Love Montclair but this looks like you’re entering a correctional facility. Strains are limited and just not that great. A dispensary can be so much more than this. I went 2-3 times but nothing changed so I’m changing to GSDispensary. Farther away but more to offer.
nice
Good product, Pices are are better then some. But not a fan of the few People I had to deal with there. Kind of snippy.
mehhhh.. really surprised how much of a whole in the wall this place is given the city its located.
The staff is very helpful, which is great for new patients who never smoked before. Like every other dispensary in NJ, prices are a little pricey, which will hopefully change as more dispensaries open and with the possibility of recreational legalization. Outside the parking (which stinks, but it’s not their fault; that’s Montclair), it was a good experience. Hopefully, more choices, like vape oils, will become avails here and other NJ dispensaries soon. Positive experience.
The Staff is awesome, the medicine is meh... always the same, and usually out, and on top of it being a little pricey. Very clean, I just wish it didn’t have that sneaky feeling when you go pay.
Today was my first visit to this (or any ATC). I am very, very impressed. I’ll start off with saying that I sent an email before I had received my card as I wasn’t aware that the vape pens weren’t yet legal in N.J. and was wondering why I wasn’t seeing any options for that method of consumption. A very kind employee returned my email within two days time letting me know about some other options which I was extremely grateful for. Today, they even accommodated seeing me a day early as I was easily able to get a ride. The blacked out doors were only slightly intimidating. Once inside, my anxiety went out the window. The staff were polite even as I asked some probably annoying questions. The lovely young lady who gave me my consultation was professional yet down to earth. She gave me some excellent advice about things I wouldn’t have even thought to ask. The only thing I did note was even though the staff did their best not to show it, they seemed really exhausted. Rightfully so! At the front desk the extremely kind staff member was checking people in and having to answer a non stop ringing telephone. Just from being in earshot for five mins, I could tell these guys and a lady deal with some hard to interact with individuals. The young lady is extremely smart and I believe could share even more of her knowledge if she didn’t seem so run down. Dealing with the public all day is a very difficult job. I don’t know the solution, I just felt badly as the staff did seem genuinely drained. I’m impressed by the quality of the product! I purchased four strains. Two were recommended to me so that means NOTHING expensive was pushed on me at all. I may have just wanted to try more then two strains as this is the beginning of a huge experiment to find out which strains will help me with my symptoms the best while being functional during the day and not comatose at night, lol. I felt respected and unlike I imagined- I didn’t feel judged at all. The waiting area is clean which I was VERY happy about. The chairs all very comfortable. I have a feeling this place is only going to get better and better. I really couldn’t expect more from a first time visit. Thank you.
Service is great! Unfortunately they don't have many high CBD strains and they're usually out of the one they do carry. Very limited menu - I assume because they got really good at stocking up on strains for people with terminal illness and haven't really adjusted to the new influx of people - even more evident with the fact that they only have two stations. Maybe it's great for other people but most of the google reviews and the ones I've read here aren't too happy with it.