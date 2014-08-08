Melissa613 on June 25, 2018

Today was my first visit to this (or any ATC). I am very, very impressed. I’ll start off with saying that I sent an email before I had received my card as I wasn’t aware that the vape pens weren’t yet legal in N.J. and was wondering why I wasn’t seeing any options for that method of consumption. A very kind employee returned my email within two days time letting me know about some other options which I was extremely grateful for. Today, they even accommodated seeing me a day early as I was easily able to get a ride. The blacked out doors were only slightly intimidating. Once inside, my anxiety went out the window. The staff were polite even as I asked some probably annoying questions. The lovely young lady who gave me my consultation was professional yet down to earth. She gave me some excellent advice about things I wouldn’t have even thought to ask. The only thing I did note was even though the staff did their best not to show it, they seemed really exhausted. Rightfully so! At the front desk the extremely kind staff member was checking people in and having to answer a non stop ringing telephone. Just from being in earshot for five mins, I could tell these guys and a lady deal with some hard to interact with individuals. The young lady is extremely smart and I believe could share even more of her knowledge if she didn’t seem so run down. Dealing with the public all day is a very difficult job. I don’t know the solution, I just felt badly as the staff did seem genuinely drained. I’m impressed by the quality of the product! I purchased four strains. Two were recommended to me so that means NOTHING expensive was pushed on me at all. I may have just wanted to try more then two strains as this is the beginning of a huge experiment to find out which strains will help me with my symptoms the best while being functional during the day and not comatose at night, lol. I felt respected and unlike I imagined- I didn’t feel judged at all. The waiting area is clean which I was VERY happy about. The chairs all very comfortable. I have a feeling this place is only going to get better and better. I really couldn’t expect more from a first time visit. Thank you.