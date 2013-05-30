Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Now serving out of state Medical Marijuana Patients.
Please visit our website for full menu options!
Small batch, craft style Flower, Pre-Rolls, Edibles, Vape Cartridges, Concentrates (Rosin, Shatter, Diamonds, Dab Taffy, Bubble Hash, Kief), Tinctures, Capsules, and Accessories/Tools.
http://greenleafcare.org/