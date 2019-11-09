Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
GreenLeaf Dispensary is conveniently located on the corner of S. Harrah Rd and SE 29th Street. We offer a wide variety of products including flower, edibles, concentrates, CBD and more. Not quite sure what you're looking for? Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is here to help!