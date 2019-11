WE ARE NOW OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are setting the standard high here at Green Light Dispensary in Helena, Arkansas! We value your needs and have listened to your requests as patients. We offer exceptional customer service, affordable pricing, and a variety of products as they are made available to us! By setting the bar above the rest we are confident you will have a pleasant shopping experience and leave feeling appreciated as well as educated. We are open to any feedback so that we can continue to exceed your expectations in a new and growing industry in the Natural State!