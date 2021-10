Love this place. Yeah a shitty area but great product. Sad they don’t still have $25 gummies. When they had just their own product seemed to be lower prices. Pretty good rewards ($5 for every $100 spent). Kind bud tenders every time. Once was irked when shatter first came out and could only get one but those days are long gone. If you meet the chick who drives the mustang, she’s magical. Was having an excellent day and bumped into her and it was awesome.