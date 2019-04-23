Greenlight Therapeutics is a locally owned and operated medical cannabis dispensary in Gambrills, MD. Our mission- to provide safe access to high-quality, affordable medical cannabis in a personal and compassionate manner with the goal of helping our patients reach a better quality of life. At Greenlight, we want everyone to feel like family when they walk through our doors. That's why customer service and education are so important to us. Run by patients, for patients! Located right off Route 3, north just 3 miles from the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre and steps from the Crofton Cantina, a local favorite! We offer several discounts EVERY DAY of the week- First time patient: 25% off, Veterans: 22% off, Seniors: 15% off, Friends & Family: 15% off, Industry: 15% off, Pediatric: 15% off, Refer a Friend: 25% off (for you and a friend!), Birthday: 20% off. Handicapped parking available. Wheel chair accessible. Cash only- two ATM's on site. Skip the line and order Leafly pickup! Bulk discounts and deals/specials EVERY DAY of the week! Our retail area has bongs, pipes, rigs, CBD products, pet CBD, and more! NO MEDICAL CARD NECESSARY to purchase. Check out our selection of vape cartridges and pens, edibles, flower/ buds, prerolls, topicals, shatter, waxes, RSO, elixirs, tinctures, and more in our showroom!! DELI STYLE FLOWER- We will weigh it right in front of you! No more questioning how your cannabis is going to look or smell. Check out Greenlight Therapeutics today!