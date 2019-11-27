**We have the lowest prices in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona!** New Patients receive a free pre-roll or gram of choice! (w/ purchase) or one free eighth with puchase of eighth of equal value~ Veterans/ Senios get 10% OFF with ID ~ Students get 10% OFF with any State College ID ~ We also have daily specials ALL week long!! **Conveniently located right off Highway 89, 1 mile North of the Flagstaff Mall!** GREENPHARMS is your one-stop-shop dispensary in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. GREENPHARMS offers the highest quality medication at an affordable price. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff will understand your individual needs and would love to help you find the right treatment. With a broad range of medication options you are sure to find something right just for you! All medication is grown and inspected in accordance to the strictest quality control standards ensuring that we provide our patients with only the highest quality medicine possible. Why wait in line for your medication when you can have quick, excellent service. We will have you in and out in no time. Make the drive you won’t regret and come visit us! CLICK BELOW FOR ALL OF OUR [DAILY SPECIALS!](https://www.leafly.com/dispensary-info/greenpharmacy/specials)