DontSweatIt
My go to... Some of the best people around.. Always friendly and informative on the products available! Huge fan of the bud selection here!! Ya'll need to find the new Left Coast extracts carts, been searching all over.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Order now at www.greenrush.com and use Promo Code Leafly30 for 30% off your first order! At greenrush, we take pride in curating the best product and delivering the best experience in the Bay Area. With a huge selection of the most popular and exclusive cannabis products, there is always something to satisfy your 420 craving! Providing the bay with the biggest and best selection around! Get your order as soon as 45 minutes or schedule it for a later delivery one week in advance!
My go to... Some of the best people around.. Always friendly and informative on the products available! Huge fan of the bud selection here!! Ya'll need to find the new Left Coast extracts carts, been searching all over.