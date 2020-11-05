Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Greentown Ontario - Windsor
We at Greentown cannabis pride ourselves on our highly trained and certified “Budtenders”. Their knowledge and experience will ensure you are confident and educated on your purchase. We have invested in a large and diversified product list with a focus on sensible pricing where the customer can expect proper value in the products. Greentown is Windsor owned and operated. The Katzman family has been in Windsor for over 100 years and have always been proud contributors to the community with a focus on great customer service.