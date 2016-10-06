GREENWAVE PROVISIONING CENTER IS ON THE CUTTING EDGE OF CANNABINOID THERAPY Our mission is to help patients understand cannabis as a medicine while providing suggestions on delivery methods and products that can aid in personal health and wellness. We focus on patient care and strive to educate patients on cannabinoid therapy and strains that target illness and condition alleviation. Our goal is to help patients get into the cannabis industry while bringing FDA standards to dispensing medical marijuana. Every batch of medicine we carry is tested by an ISO Certified laboratory using the latest microbiological and analytic equipment to identify pests, microbial, pesticides and cannabinoid strength. All provisioning center agents in our downtown Michigan provisioning center location are highly trained in patient care from the most accredited cannabis training institution in the country. Our Commitment to Excellence: > Patient Focused > ISO Laboratory Tested Products > Conveniently Located > Safe and Friendly Environment If you are a patient looking for a different and discreet patient experience where the provisioning center agents understand cannabis strains and their therapeutic benefits, please make an appointment with one of our Lansing, Michigan certified agents to aid in your understanding of the cannabis plant.